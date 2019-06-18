Man pleads guilty in 2017 murder outside East Nashville college

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of murdering another man outside the Lincoln College of Technology in East Nashville two years ago has pleaded guilty in the killing.

Keanthony Jones, 20, entered a guilty plea Monday in the May 2017 shooting death of Adam Anderson, 30, in the parking lot behind the college, which is located off Gallatin Pike.

The District Attorney’s Office said Jones received a 15-year sentence at 60-percent, which means he will spend nine years behind bars.

About a month after the fatal shooting, Jones, who was 18 at the time, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

At the time of the killing, Metro police said he was free on a $20,000 bond relating to the armed robbery of an 18-year-old acquaintance.