Man, pets rescued from flooded Hardin County home

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews rescued a man and his three pets trapped in high water at a home in Hardin County Monday night.

The Hardin County Fire Department received a call around 9:15 p.m. of a person missing on Arnold Lane, about a mile below Pickwick Dam. The department said he had last been seen about four hours earlier, walking in chest-deep water, headed back to his house to rescue the animals.

(Courtesy: Hardin County Fire Department)

Firefighters responded with three boats and located the man at his home. They said he had made it safely through the swift water to the residence, but could not make it back.

Crews were able to rescue the man, along with his two dogs and a cat; however, the fire department urged people not to walk or drive through any water and said “he is very fortunate to have survived.”