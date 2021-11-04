Man makes threatening calls to shoot up Nashville hospital, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly threatened to shoot up TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center multiple times.

An arrest warrant states Luis Martinez, 27, called the medical center about a bill, but then said he was going to shoot the emergency department and shoot up the hospital. He reportedly called a second time and was routed to a crisis line, but also told the counselor he was going to shoot up the hospital. Police said the calls sent the emergency department into lockdown.

Martinez was later located at an Antioch home about three miles away. Officials said Martinez told them he was threatening violence to his brother, not the hospital. An arrest affidavit confirmed his brother was not involved in the incident and was not at the home.

When confirming his information, police say they learned Martinez was denied a firearm purchase in June 2021. He was arrested shortly after and charged with filing a false report.