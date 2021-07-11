Man listed as youth pastor in Hickman County arrested for solicitation of a person under 18-years-old

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man listed as a youth pastor of a church in Hickman County was arrested in Maury County after soliciting a person under 18-years-old, according to paperwork obtained by News 2 from the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

The paperwork states Matthew William Brewer was arrested on July 9, 2021 for the solicitation of a person under 18-years-old.

Brewer’s name and photo are listed on the website for Fairfield Baptist Church in Centerville, Tennessee as a Youth Pastor. That can be viewed here.

Brewer was released on July 10, 2021. News 2 has reached out to authorities for more information.