Man killed in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed when he was shot in the back just south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.

Metro police told News 2 medics arrived to find the wounded man laying on the sidewalk.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine if robbery was a motive in the shooting.

