Man killed in shooting at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed in a shooting at a South Nashville motel early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the HomeTowne Stuidos Nashville on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway.

Metro police reported a man was found shot and the sidewalk outside a room and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A security guard told News 2 he heard only one shot fired and called 911.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.