CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was killed in a hunting accident Sunday in southern Kentucky.

According to WKDZ Radio, emergency crews were called to McKinney Road around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a 58-year-old man was shot in the head in a hunting accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

No additional information was immediately released.