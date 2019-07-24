Man killed during possible robbery attempt in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say robbery may have been the motive in a fatal shooting Tuesday night in South Nashville.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a robbery in the 200 block of Bridgeway Circle.

During that investigation, they were approached by someone who stated that a man nearby needed assistance.

Police said they located a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators added the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain under investigation but that it’s possible the man was shot during a robbery attempt.

Police were given a vague suspect description including two men in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.