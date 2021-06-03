Man killed, children injured in wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed and eight people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection with Airways Boulevard.

Metro police reported a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Michael Riley was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Briley Parkway when it hit a 2013 Chevy Malibu with eight people inside. Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Malibu was driven by a 45-year-old La Vergne woman, who had a total of seven passengers in the car, including six children, according to Metro police.

The driver of the Malibu and three children, a 3-month-old, an 8-month-old and a 13-year-old, were critically injured in the crash.

Metro police said it has not been determined why Riley was driving the wrong way on Briley Parkway. A blood sample from him will be tested by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

No additional information was immediately released.