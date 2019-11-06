Man killed after car crashes in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed Wednesday after his car crashed in Murfreesboro.

According to police, traffic had began to slow on NW Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. due to another crash. Witnesses told police the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was driving at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the road when he clipped another car.

Police officials said the Impala veered off the shoulder and struck a large rock before going airborne. The car went down an embankment and crashed into a tree with the 19-year-old driver trapped inside.

Police said a heavy-duty wrecker was brought in and had to be used to lift the Impala in order to get to the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a 39-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team with Murfreesboro police is investigating the crash.