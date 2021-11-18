Man killed after being hit by car in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit and killed by a car in Madison Saturday night after he got out of his car to get an item that had fallen from his vehicle onto the roadway.

Metro police say 58-year-old Richard Reed of Madison stopped at the intersection of Neelys Bend Road and Larkin Springs Drive Saturday night to retrieve the item.

Reed was then hit by a Nissan Altima going through the intersection at that time. The preliminary investigation shows Reed was in the Altima’s lane of travel at the time he was hit, according to investigators.

Reed was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. On Thursday afternoon, police announced Reed had died from his injuries.

The driver of the Altima showed no signs of impairment and was wearing a seatbelt.