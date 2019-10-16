Man involved in dangerous Cheatham Co. chase talks from jail

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man arrested in connection with a dangerous two-county chase speaks for the first time.

Joseph Hollingsworth says if he could have jumped out of the speeding getaway vehicle, he would have jumped.

But it was too dangerous, there were too many police cars chasing them, and the load, a trailer, and excavator made it all very dangerous.

Joseph Hollingsworth, 24, is one of three people arrested in Madison last Tuesday after smashing multiple police cars and motorists.

From the Cheatham County, Jail Hollingsworth says “I couldn’t get out of the truck. There was no way possible I could get out of that truck.”

Hollingsworth says the driver, Andrew Henton, was behind the wheel, he had a loaded pistol on his lap, and he wouldn’t listen to Hollingsworth’s pleas to pull over.

News 2 asked the 24-year-old if Henton ever threatened him with the gun. Hollingsworth says no.

“He wasn’t saying anything crazy like that but he had a pistol on his hip and I kept telling him to stop and he was cussing me out telling me to shut the F*** up and I got this. I got this. And he was saying where do I need to go.

I knew this is bad the minute I saw the blue lights, brother,” Hollingsworth says.

It all started on the morning of Oct. 8. Dash Cam showed Cheatham County deputies attempting to stop a truck hauling a stolen excavator. Deputies say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Gallatin.

The video showed the truck pull up to the police roadblock. Authorities say Andrew Henton was driving. After a moment, the truck drives aggressively forward. Det. Ken Miller is forced to jump out of the way.

The day after Ken Miller said, “I thought he would hit me there for a minute. It was pretty scary.”

Joseph Hollingsworth knows many of the deputies involved in the pursuit and he says he told them later, he tried to get Henton to pull over. He told News 2 he would not have fled from the law.

“Police was everywhere and I told him to pull over at the bottom of the driveway. And he threw it into first and went flying past police,” Hollingsworth says.

Sitting beside Hollingsworth was 18-year-old Amber Maynard, who he calls his girlfriend. He says she was crying, scared to death.

“She’s in the middle seat crying. He has a pistol on his hip. I’m not going to jump out of the passenger seat and leave her in the middle with all this heavy equipment running down the road. And I don’t want to get run over and leave her in the car to get hurt.”

During the chase, Henton rammed two deputy squad cars.

“I was looking down and I told Nicky (Amber Maynard) I loved her and I was sorry. And she was crying and if I could go back now I would never have left my house. I’m asking him to let us out. I asked him three times, dude pull over and let me and my gal out,” said Hollingsworth.

At one point, unbelievably, Hollingsworth claims driver, Henton, wanted to get high, in the middle of the chase.

“He had two bags of dope, come on man get me high, mix up a shot mix up a shot. He is wanting to get high because he knows we are going to jail.”

Finally, in Madison, it came to a violent and dangerous conclusion as the truck jumped the curb and struck multiple cars. There were car parts everywhere and motorists were transported to the hospital.

Video showed Ken Miller and other officers rushing the cab of the truck with weapons drawn, the trio in the front seat surrendered.

Hollingsworth remembers that moment.

“In that moment, I was thinking, I hope that everyone makes it out alive on this. I hope nobody is hurt or injured. Nothing like that.”

Once under arrest, Andrew Henton talked to officers from the rear of the squad car. He told them that Hollingsworth orchestrated the theft, a charge that Hollingsworth denies.

Andrew Henton says, “Joseph knew where this piece of equipment was. I told him I can drive and operate it. So he got the truck, and trailer, and went to get the equipment and take it to his house to sell the s***.”

News 2 relays what Henton said to police.

Hollingsworth says, “No sir there’s no truth to that at all.”

In the end, when asked what he thinks now, looking back on this harrowing ordeal, Hollingsworth says, “If I was driving I would have stopped. I would have. I have a heart man. I’m thinking about my life and the future with me and Nicky, and I think it is time to stop, pick a new road. I am worried about Nicky. If I could go back, I swear I would open the door and throw her out of the truck. Now there’s nothing I can do. It is in god’s hands.”

All three suspects are still in jail. More charges are possible out of Nashville and Gallatin.