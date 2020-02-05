1  of  13
Man invents firearm safety device to alert owners when gun is removed

TUSCON, Ariz. (CNN/KOLD) — An Arizona man is behind new technology for gun owners that alerts you when your firearm has been moved from its holder in your home.

Chris Baker’s “Shot-Block System” has three products in its line.

With the firearm safety kit, when the gun is is moved from its base an alarm goes off. The technology also locks the gun so it can’t be fired.

If the owner is not home, a text message or phone call will alert the owner if the gun is moved. This is all possible because the base is connected to the home’s wi-fi system.

Baker said he came up with the idea because he is sick of seeing accidental, isolated, and mass shootings.

