Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting on Mt View Road in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot on the 5000 block of Mt View Road just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to MNPD, the male victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. One person is currently in custody. No other details about the shooting or what led up to it were immediately provided.

