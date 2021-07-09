Man injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot south of downtown Nashville late Thursday night.
The victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. at the Elm Hill Flats on Elm Hill Pike.
Metro police reported the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives told News 2 the victim may have been involved in an altercation at the nearby Sonic on Murfreesboro Road, which carried over to the apartment complex.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.