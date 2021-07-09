Man injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot south of downtown Nashville late Thursday night.

The victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. at the Elm Hill Flats on Elm Hill Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives told News 2 the victim may have been involved in an altercation at the nearby Sonic on Murfreesboro Road, which carried over to the apartment complex.

No additional information was immediately released.