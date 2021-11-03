Man injured in shooting at North Nashville home; Suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a man was injured early Wednesday morning at a home in North Nashville.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 24th Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officials said an argument led to a shooting.

Metro police reported the victim was shot by another man. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but is reportedly not cooperating with officials.

At this time there is no description of the suspect who police believe left the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.