Man injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 61-year-old man injured.

Police say at around 6:54 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Donna Drive. A 61-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Tennova Hospital. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

At this time, police are unsure if the shooting that happened on Greenwood Avenue earlier Sunday afternoon is connected to this incident.