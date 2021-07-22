Man injured in apparent road rage shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was injured in an apparent road rage shooting on Bell Road at Cane Ridge Road that happened Thursday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

According to Nashville Fire Department, MNPD was on scene with the patient who said he had brake checked someone driving behind him, and that person pulled alongside their vehicle and began shooting.

The man was not shot, but sustained cuts from the glass that shattered as a result of the gunshots. He was taken to TriStar Century Farms ER for treatment.

The suspect, described as a Black male with short hair wearing a white shirt, fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu on Bell Road towards Nolensville.