Breaking News
Suspects sought in homicide outside La Vergne restaurant

Man injured by explosive device at Macon County home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured when an explosive device detonated at a Macon County home early Thursday morning

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were called to a home on Rocky Mound Road in Westmoreland just after midnight.

The Macon County Sheriff said the man was in a building detached from the home when the device exploded and injured his hand.

He was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment. The extent of his injuries were not immediately released.

The THP’s bomb squad was called in to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar