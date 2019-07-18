Man injured by explosive device at Macon County home

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured when an explosive device detonated at a Macon County home early Thursday morning

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were called to a home on Rocky Mound Road in Westmoreland just after midnight.

The Macon County Sheriff said the man was in a building detached from the home when the device exploded and injured his hand.

He was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment. The extent of his injuries were not immediately released.

The THP’s bomb squad was called in to assist with the investigation.

