Man indicted and charged with 2nd-degree murder in heroin overdose death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man has been indicted and charged in connection with a 2019 overdose death of a man that was found dead at a gas station in June of 2019.

According to authorities, 41-year-old William Green was indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on February 4th. Green was already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on drug charges unrelated to this case. He was then served with the indictment, charging him with the sale of and second-degree murder.

Murfreesboro police officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person at the Speedway located on Rutherford County Boulevard. A worker went to clean the restroom and saw the victim. Rutherford County EMS found the lifeless body of 34-year-old Christopher Compton. He was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Compton died of a fentanyl overdose. The investigation indicates that Green provided the drugs to Compton.

Green is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 24th.