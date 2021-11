NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a man in a wheelchair who was hit and killed while crossing Dickerson Pike on November 2..

Police say 68-year-old Hyman Miller was outside of a crosswalk when he was trying to go westbound across Dickerson Pike near Maplewood Trace. He also showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

The driver of the 2019 Kia Sportage that hit Miller was not injured.

Miller died from his injuries Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.