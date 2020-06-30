‘Man in Mask’ wants you to wear a mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a catchy tune called ‘Man in Mask,‘ and if it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s set to Johnny Cash’s ‘Man in Black.’ Nashville musician Adam Kurtz wrote the parody Thursday after a conversation with his girlfriend brought inspiration.

“So that night, I wrote the lyrics while roasting a chicken. The next day I recorded it in my studio in my basement. And the next day I got my friend Cam Carrus to come downtown and go on a little adventure and film it. It took like an hour and a half.”

Kurtz, a musician originally from Maine, has lived in Nashville for six years and, like a lot of musicians, has felt the impact of the pandemic.

“My career as a touring musician has been eviscerated. It’s going to be the last one that comes back. So the longer we don’t wear masks. We know the masks help stem the spread. So the longer we don’t do it, the longer I’m out of work. So for me, I don’t want anyone to get the disease, I want the pandemic to go away, but it affects me personally also.”

Despite the instructions from medical professionals and a mandate from Nashville’s Metro Health Department, wearing a mask remains controversial for some. Kurtz hopes to change the minds of at least a few.

“Hopefully, it’ll change people’s minds. Hopefully, they’ll see it and be like, wow, he really knows what he’s talking about this side guy musician. You could also listen to scientists, I don’t know. Or you could listen to a musician, I don’t know.”

When Kurtz isn’t encouraging mask-wearing through music, he and his friend Cameron Carrus have a project called The Genius of Carrus and Kurtz, which involves pedal steel and bass and is available wherever music is available.

