Man in critical condition after DUI crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash took place New Year’s Day.

According to police, 38-year-old Ariel Hummel was traveling south in a Jeep Wrangler on Fort Campbell Boulevard as a 51-year-old man was riding his Victory motorcycle traveling North in the center travel lane on Fort Campbell Boulevard as well.

Police say, Arial Hummel was making a left turn on to private property and crossed into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then collided with the Jeep, ejecting the rider, who landed on the top of the rear tire and jeep frame.

According to reports, The 51-year-old man was transported by Life Flight in critical condition to a Nashville hospital and is undergoing surgery.



Ariel Hummel was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is charged with driving under the influence. Her bond is set at $1500.

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash. They can contact the police at 931-648-0656 or the Tipsline 931-645-8477.

