Man found with gunshot wound in Priest Lake area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was located in the Priest Lake area of Nashville Sunday night.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a location on Harbour View Drive near Smith Springs Road.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.