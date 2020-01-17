Man found shot to death inside vehicle in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside of a vehicle in a North Nashville housing complex early Friday morning.

Metro police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired on Taylor Street behind the Germantown Kroger.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police revealed.

No other information was immediately released.

