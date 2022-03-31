ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a car late Thursday night in Antioch.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the incident happened at an apartment complex at 344 Bell Road just before midnight. MNPD told News 2 officials responded to a locked car in a parking lot with a bullet hole through the window and found someone inside.

Officers said the victim had one single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was reportedly in his 20s.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.