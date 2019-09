NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found shot dead in Nashville Friday night.

According to Metro Police, responding to shots fired call around 11 p.m. Friday, and found Williams lying in the parking lot with a head wound.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunfire and seeing a dark-colored car leave the complex.

Anyone with information about the death of Kevonta Williams is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.