Man found shot dead in Buena Vista Heights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person is on the run after a man was found dead in the Buena Vista Heights neighborhood.

Right before midnight Saturday, Metro police said a 38-year-old man was found dead in the 1400 block of Kellow Street.

Witnesses described the victim’s 1998 Ford pickup truck and a silver sedan near the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Kellow Street. A

According to witnesses, a person was spotted running from the truck to the sedan, which left the area towards 18th Avenue North.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.