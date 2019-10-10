Man found lying in street with gunshot wound to head in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head north of downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near the corner of Crislynndale Drive and Moorewood Drive in the Parkwood Estates neighborhood off Brick Church Pike around 1 a.m.

The victim was found by a driver passing by, who called 911. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital.

No suspect description or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.