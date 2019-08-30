Man flees from Sumner Co. deputy across state line in stolen car

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man officials are calling ‘dangerous’ is wanted after taking a deputy on a chase into Kentucky.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, William Gabriel “Gabe” Creasy fled from a deputy in a stolen car. While he took off, Creasy allegedly drove through a private property.

Officials say Creasy fled into Kentucky where the stolen car was found abandoned in a cornfield. Creasy apparently has a past record with theft.

The male suspect now has several active warrants for his arrest for theft over $10,000, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and other charges.

The sheriff’s office says Creasy is about 6 foot one inch, about 190 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you come into contact with Creasy, contact your local law enforcement immediately.