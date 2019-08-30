Live Now
Tracking Dorian: Live Updates

Man flees from Sumner Co. deputy across state line in stolen car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
william-creasy

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man officials are calling ‘dangerous’ is wanted after taking a deputy on a chase into Kentucky.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, William Gabriel “Gabe” Creasy fled from a deputy in a stolen car. While he took off, Creasy allegedly drove through a private property.

Officials say Creasy fled into Kentucky where the stolen car was found abandoned in a cornfield. Creasy apparently has a past record with theft.

The male suspect now has several active warrants for his arrest for theft over $10,000, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and other charges.

The sheriff’s office says Creasy is about 6 foot one inch, about 190 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you come into contact with Creasy, contact your local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar