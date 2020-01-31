Man federally charged for hitting Metro officer with car on Broadway, indicted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of displaying a gun and driving erratically on Broadway was released from Federal custody Friday on pre-trial bond.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Pasquala Walls was arrested on a 15 count Nashville indictment for endangering pedestrians & striking an MNPD sergeant with his vehicle last September on a packed section of Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Police said Walls was the driver of a Chrysler 300 that accelerated through the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway, striking several other cars, including a patrol car, before he hit Sergeant Kris Delap.



Investigators said Sgt. Delap fired at least once at Walls as he continued westbound on Broadway, narrowly missing multiple pedestrians in the road.

Walls was then chased and captured by citizens and held until he was taken into police custody.

A pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the floorboard of Walls’ car.

According to reports, Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County Tennessee and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

If convicted, Walls faces up to 10 years in prison.

