Man facing charges in indecent exposure case

HENDERSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) — A man is accused of exposing himself to shoppers at a store in Henderson, TN.

Henderson police responded to a business around 7 p.m. Thursday.

“They received a report and there was a white male subject that exposed himself to some underage children,” Henderson Assistant Police Chief Tim Crowe said.

While officers were working that scene, they got another call at a business across town, where a man is accused of exposing himself while outside.

“(The) person actually approached some children in the store, followed them out to a vehicle and exposed himself to them while they were getting in the vehicle,” Crowe said.

Friday afternoon, police identified the man as Joshua Cody Horne, 27.

“Building a case is like putting a puzzle together. Every little piece counts to get the full picture so any leads anyone has is important, and we want to know about that,” Crowe said.

Crowe says they have worked cases like this in the past, but they’re rare.

“Whenever we do get these we take them extremely seriously, and we dedicate a lot of effort to catch people like this,” Crowe said.

Police say thanks to video surveillance and tips from community members, they were able to identify Horne.

Horne has been charged with two counts of stalking and four counts of indecent exposure.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 7.