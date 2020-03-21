Man faces vehicular homicide by intoxication charge in fatal two-car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces multiple charges from a fatal crash on Haywood Lane just after midnight Saturday.

According to Metro police, 25-year-old Robert McMutary was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, five counts of vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse, driving without a license and had no proof of insurance.

Police say McMutuary was involved in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one of his backseat passengers, 62-year-old Edward Wilkins Jr. His front-seat passenger 29-year-old Derrica Johnson and five others, including two children were not in safety seats and were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that McMutuary was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala East on Haywood Lane when he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with the Westbound driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima,23-year-old Vincent Thompson and his front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Kameron Fudge were also both transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said McMutuary had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. A search warrant was obtained for a mandatory blood sample from him for analysis.