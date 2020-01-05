Man faces multiple charges after firing gun toward officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have released more details regarding a barricade situation Friday night in Midtown.

According to reports, 32-year-old Bryan Bowser was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful weapon possession, criminal trespassing, and evading arrest after firing shots Friday night toward three Metro Police officers inside the garage of a vacant building at 50 Music Square West.

According to authorities, officers responded to the building at 6:00 p.m. on Friday after observing a man crouched near the garage entrance. Police were already in the area investigating a burglary from a vehicle on Music Square East and were aware of numerous similar thefts in the area.

The suspect, who is now identified as Bowser, eluded officers after running into the vacant building. At 8:30 p.m., the police again observed the man entering a building located at 50 Music Square West.

According to reports, officers followed him into the garage and saw him peering out a broken window of a small room inside the garage approximately 20 feet from the officers. Police identified themselves and gave verbal commands for Bowser to come out.

Officers then saw a hand emerge from the window with a pistol, which was fired by Bowser two times in their direction. Police took cover and continued to give commands to the suspect.

After lengthy negotiations and a search for Bowser, MNPD SWAT officers took him into custody on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. on the ninth floor of the building without further incident. Police recovered three handguns from his jacket pockets.



He was also in possession of multiple rounds of ammunition. During an interview, Bowser said he had been living in the building.

Bowser admitted to trespassing, shooting the handgun when officers were present, possessing the three weapons, and attempting to evade arrest. Bowser was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant stemming from an incident in which officers responded to reports of a man with a gun walking toward a wooded area in July 2018.

In addition to the three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer for last night’s incident, Bowser is also charged with unlawful weapon possession, criminal trespassing, and evading arrest.

He is being held on a $111,000 bond.

