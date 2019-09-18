Man enters guilty plea of reckless homicide following 12-year-old’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man entered a guilty plea after the death of a 12-year-old in an off-road vehicle accident in 2018.

Investigators say Thomas Edward Ruggieri, 50, was driving the jeep at Wheelin In The Country in Summertown with his daughter and her friend, Arika Long, when he wrecked.

Officials said no one in the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt.

According to investigators, Ruggieri was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the time of the crash.

On Monday, Ruggieri pleaded guilty to reckless homicide which carries a ten year sentence.