Man donates car to Waverly flood victim

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — People across Middle Tennessee are doing their part to help the flooding victims in Waverly.

Kirstin Wiggins is a mother with four children who lost everything in the flooding, including her car while Kelley Porter had a car he had been thinking of giving away.

When he heard about Wiggins and her family’s situation, he decided to donate it to her.

“She told me she has some little kids and lost everything in the flood. And so I messaged her and asked her if she needed a car and so I was able to set up a drop off for her,” explained Porter.

“God is good and there are still good people out there,” said Wiggins.

Porter said this is the least he could do and he is glad he could help Wiggins and her family.