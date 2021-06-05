Man & dog displaced following house fire in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and his dog are displaced after an early morning fire in Rutherford County.

According to a Facebook post from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Moore Court.

As crews arrived, they saw heavy fire damage in the attic of the home. Crews aggressively tried to get the fire under control but had to attack defensively due to the heavy flames.

The fire displaced the resident and his dog. Neither were hurt in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting and the Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately released.

Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, 1608 Moore Court

Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, 1608 Moore Court