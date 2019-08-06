Man displaced after hotel evacuation now homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gary Stallings says all he has left is a box of tools and a few clothes after being displaced from his extended stay hotel room Sunday night.

“I have my clothes on my back and that truck that you see right there,” Stallings said.

He’s been living at Hometowne Studios on Mufreefreesboro Pike for the past year and a half.

The hotel was evacuated and is now closed after an explosion Sunday evening.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“All my clothes, everything I owned smelled like fire and chemicals,” Stallings said. “To me, nothing was salvageable.”

“Flooded bad, I was standing in water,” he said. “The water was dripping from the ceiling. So everything was ruined.”

Stallings says he’s now homeless.

He adds that he spent his last paying his weekly rent of about $240 on Saturday, the day before the explosion, and now can’t get the money back.

“I live week to week,” Stallings said. “I don’t have a lot of money.”

He’s taped a sign to the back of his truck, asking for help.

It’s something he thought he’d never do.

“I’m embarrassed to do this, but I do need help,” he said. “I’m homeless.”

Andrea Thompson, a spokesperson for the hotel, says displaced guests have been getting help from the American Red Cross.

Thompson sent a statement to News 2 saying in part:

“HomeTowne Studios will credit guests for any lost days due to the situation and issue refunds upon request.”

Stallings says he was told he would have to wait three weeks to be reimbursed.

It’s time he says he doesn’t have.

“I’m hurt,” Stallings said.

“Common sense. We’re homeless. We need help.”