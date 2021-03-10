Man discovers zip-tied dog while fishing in Murfreesboro

A dog has been rushed to an animal hospital in Franklin after a disturbing discovery by a passerby. PHOTO: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog has been rushed to an animal hospital in Franklin after a disturbing discovery by a passerby.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue reported on Facebook a man discovered a suffering dog as he was fishing in a creek along Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro. The dog was found with a zip tie around its lower extremities. The dog was also found soaking wet.

The dog was rushed to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Franklin where he is being treated for his injuries. Wednesday evening he was sedated as veterinary staff worked to remove in-grown parts of the zip tie.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue tells News 2 they have named the dog “Zip.” Thursday morning they plan to transfer Zip to Cornerstone Animal Hospital in Dickson.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they should contact the Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Service or send an email to info@proverbs1210rescue.org.

The rescue is asking for donations to help pay for the dog’s treatment. Donations can be made on their website.

You can find the original post on the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue’s Facebook page. WARNING: The content and images in the post may be considered graphic and highly disturbing.