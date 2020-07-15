Man dies while waiting for COVID-19 test in Utah

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (CNN) — A 71-year-old Utah man was found dead while waiting to be tested for the coronavirus.

Officials with Intermountain Healthcare clinic said a driver and caretaker from a nursing facility brought the patient to the testing site, but by the time they arrived to the front of the line, the patient was dead.

It’s too early to say how the 71-year-old man died.

Deputy Chief Jeremiah Jones of the North View Fire District said the patient was discovered in cardiac respiratory arrest which could be caused by complications from COVID-19 or a variety of other medical reasons

“We don’t diagnose in the field,” Jones said. “Our job is to just treat the symptoms that we see and the signs that we see. We don’t make any diagnosis.”

North Ogden Mayor Neal Berube said he believes the patient was seeking a COVID-19 test to prepare for an upcoming surgery.

It would be very unfortunate to try to place blame on what happened here… the anxiety, the fear that’s present in our community, it just gets compounded when we jump to conclusions,” Berube said.

Intermountain reminds the public that “anyone who is seriously ill should call 911 for help or go directly to a hospital emergency room, not to a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center.”