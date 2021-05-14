Man dies in Trigg County trailer crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Trigg County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal crash involving a tractor Friday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, the accident happened at 328 Crisp Road in Cadiz, Ky. Coroner John Mark Vinson responded to the scene.

The coroner pronounced 58-year-old William Troy Wadlington dead at the scene. Wadlington was from Cadiz.

The accident is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office and Trigg County Sheriff’s Office. The coroner’s office was assisted by Trigg County Rescue, the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg Lyon Fire Department, and Trigg County EMS.