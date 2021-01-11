Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting outside Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting outside a gas station in Nashville, according to a release from Metro Police.

The shooting happened on December 30 outside the Little Barn Market in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike.

In an update on Monday January 11, 2021, police said 25-year-old Halbert Poole III, who was critically injured in the incident, died from his injuries.

Poole and a friend, 25-year-old Donald Floyd got into an argument with two men/suspects outside the market around 5 p.m. that day.

The suspects drove off in a blue Nissan Altima. Poole and Floyd left in a separate vehicle, Floyd behind the wheel and Poole his front seat passenger. Floyd reported a short time later that the men in the Nissan came toward them in the opposite lane on Cedar Circle near Meadow Road.

As the vehicles were passing one another, the suspects allegedly started to shoot at the victims’ vehicle, striking Poole twice. Floyd was not injured. He then drove to a home on Lunn Drive and police were called.

Homicide detectives are currently pursing leads.

News 2 is tracking homicides investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department for the year 2021. Click the image above to view the interactive Homicide Tracker.