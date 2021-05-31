Man dies following lengthy dive at scuba center in Hopkinsville

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Christian County Coroner told News 2 a man died after a lengthy dive at a scuba center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The coroner said 32-year-old Linas Reed, of Washington, Missouri died.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pennyroyal Dive Center on Christian Quarry Road. Reed went for a dive and did not surface at his scheduled time, prompting a search.

Reed was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The coroner told News 2 Hopkinsville Police are investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately released.