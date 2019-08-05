1  of  2
Man dies following drive-by shooting in North Nashville

Crime scene, Metro police generic_231519

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed in what Metro police describe as a possible drive-by shooting in North Nashville Sunday night.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue North around 9 p.m.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police said the incident “appears to be a drive-by shooting.” No suspect description was immediately released.

