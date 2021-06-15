Man dies during arrest in Mt. Juliet, TBI investigating

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TBI is investigating after a man died during an incident at a home in Mt. Juliet.

According to a release from Mt. Juliet Police, it happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on West Division Street. A distraught woman called 911 claiming an unknown man was in her home. She said he was sweating profusely, destroying property and not speaking clearly.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an adult male who was showing signs of a dangerous substance overdose as well as impairment.

The release states officers tried to help the man but he became combative toward them. The officers then used compliance techniques to gain control, including briefly using a taser to stun his leg. The man then stopped being combative and officers placed him in handcuffs.

While handcuffed, an officer noticed the man was not breathing. Officers immediately took his handcuffs off and began CPR. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Per department protocol, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. This is an active and ongoing case.

Mt. Juliet Police released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this incident, including the family and loved ones of the deceased and the home’s residents who were impacted,” stated Police Chief James Hambrick. “To ensure our officers conducted themselves properly, I requested the TBI to conduct an independent investigation. In addition, incidents like this are traumatic for our police officers, and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave. All are in my prayers.”

No other information was immediately released.