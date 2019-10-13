Metro police and TSUPD investigating student death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University releases statement:

Tennessee State University is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal injuries of a student that was later revealed to have suffered a gunshot wound.

TSUPD is thoroughly looking into all information, including video surveillance, after receiving a call Sunday afternoon in reference to a student passed out in a hallway of one of the residence halls.

Officers immediately notified paramedics once they arrived on the scene. The male student was transported to the hospital. It was later determined by hospital staff that the student had been shot.

There was no report of a shooting or suspicious activity prior to the discovery of the student.

TSUPD and Metro Nashville Police are investigating to determine where the actual shooting may have taken place.



“We are heartbroken by this loss and we grieve with the young man’s family and friends. In times like these, we must come together and support each other as one university community. It is extremely important that if anyone has information to please report it to campus police immediately.”

The investigation is ongoing.

