NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after his Ford F-150 crashed into the back of a stalled semi-truck on Interstate 24 West.

The wreck happened just before the Shelby Avenue exit around 11:30 Friday night. Police say a UPS semi-truck was stalled in the third lane when the F-150 crashed into the back of it.

Firefighters had to pull the driver out of the F-150 once they arrived to the scene. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.