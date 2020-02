CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police are investigating after a man died Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, a call came in ar 3:50 p.m. about a man being stuck inside of a donations bin ain the 300 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived the lower part of the 48-year-old man was protruding from the donations bin. He was removed from the bin and pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no foul play involved.