Man dies after being shot in the head near Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man died when he was shot in the head in Nashville Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near Larry’s Bar on Brick Church Pike around 11:15 p.m.

Metro police said officers found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are working to find out more and detectives are currently following up on leads, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

