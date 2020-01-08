Man dies after being shot in the chest at Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after he was shot in the chest at an Antioch apartment complex Tuesday night.

It happened at a unit in Hickory Highlands Apartments off Bell Road around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Metro police described the shooter’s vehicle as a black Cadillac.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the first homicide within Davidson County of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

