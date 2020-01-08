1  of  2
Breaking News
‘Person of interest’ sought in Williamson County shooting Man dies after being shot in the chest at Antioch apartment
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Man dies after being shot in the chest at Antioch apartment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hickory Highlands fatal shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after he was shot in the chest at an Antioch apartment complex Tuesday night.

It happened at a unit in Hickory Highlands Apartments off Bell Road around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Metro police described the shooter’s vehicle as a black Cadillac.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the first homicide within Davidson County of 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar